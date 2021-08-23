NEW HAVEN — The Addison County Fair and Field Days site in New Haven was abuzz with activity on Aug. 15-16 as Vermont 4-H dairy members gathered for the State 4-H Dairy Show.
Two Franklin County residents, Cassidy Dunphy of Enosburg Falls and Erica Goodhue of Fairfield, participated.
In addition to competing in fitting and showing and conformation classes, the event offered a chance to reconnect with fellow competitors after cancellation of last year's show due to the pandemic. University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H sponsored the event, which attracted 39 exhibitors, ages 11-18, the majority of whom showed two animals. Jason Johnson, Northwood, New Hampshire, was the judge.
On Aug. 15, the 4-H'ers took part in a dairy quiz bowl, moderated by Judy Vaughan, an adult volunteer from Newbury. The contest was just for fun and not scored. Tunbridge volunteer Jen Thygesen reviewed how to judge a dairy animal to help prepare participants for the dairy show the following day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.