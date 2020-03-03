FRANKLIN – Voters in Franklin have approved all items from the floor during their annual town meeting Tuesday morning, authorizing the town’s proposed $900,000 general fund and agreeing to a $145,000 loan for purchasing a new highway truck.
Residents also approved allocating $55,200 to provide the town’s 20 percent match for a grant from the state’s Transportation Alterative Program supporting the replacement of a culvert on Pidgeon Hill Road.
Also approved were a $10,000 allocation supporting the Dept. of Environmental Conservation’s conservation work in the Lake Carmi watershed, and a $5,000 allocation for the establishment of a sidewalk reserve fund.
Voters in Franklin also returned selectpersons David Bennion and Brooks Sturtevant to the town's selectboard. Both elections were uncontested.
Results were still pending on a proposed bond vote in Franklin that, if passed, would authorize the town to bond for $450,000 in order to replace two culverts on Route 236.