ENOSBURGH — There is a two person race to represent Montgomery and Enosburg in the Vermont House. Republican incumbent Felisha Leffler is facing a challenge from Democrat Dennis Williams.
The Messenger spoke with both candidates on Thursday. {span}Below is the interview with Felisha Leffler.{/span}
COVID-19 exposed the cracks in Vermont’s social safety net. What else, if anything, should the legislature be doing to address the impact of the pandemic on low-income Vermonters?
“I think COVID has really shown how vulnerable a lot of our population is,” Leffler said, noting there were many who couldn’t afford to be home during the shutdown.
The assistance passed by the legislature helped a lot of people, she said, “but there’s definitely some cracks in that.”
Leffler said she wants to hear from people about what they need, so that lawmakers “can target relief a little more carefully.”
“It’s trying to put out fires as quickly as we can and not run out of water,” she said.
What should the state do to address the need for affordable, quality childcare?
Leffler pointed to childcare providers who closed their businesses when they were unable to meet new requirements imposed by the state. She said four home care providers closed because they couldn’t meet the requirement that floor-level room temperature be 72 degrees.
The legislature, she said, “could take some testimony on what is necessary in the regulations and what’s superfluous.”
Safety comes first, she said, but there should also be common sense. Easing restrictions would allow more providers and create more options for parents, in Leffler’s view.
With the economy in recession, the state doesn’t necessarily have the funds to increase subsidies. “I wish we did,” she said.
A substantial deficit is projected for the fiscal year 2022 budget. How should the legislature address anticipated shortfalls?
“We’re definitely going to have to make some tough decisions about what demands funding as opposed to what deserves funding,” Leffler said.
She said she routinely hears from Vermonters about how pushed they are by taxes, especially property taxes. “It’s hard to hear from Vermonters how stretched they are,” Leffler said.
When it comes to making budget decisions, “you have to have compassion as well as practicality,” Leffler said.
What about the Education Fund, which is also expected to take a big hit from COVID-19?
“The Education Fund is a hot mess on a good day,” Leffler said.
Leffler said she hears from schools and school boards that they are frugal with their budgets, but do have a lot of unfunded mandates from the state.
Leffler suggested expenses other than public schools should be removed from the fund and expressed interest in revisiting the issue of how teachers health care is funded. Health care is a significant portion of school budgets.
“I’m interested to see what ideas people put forward,” Leffler said.
The legislature this session took some steps to address concerns about use of excessive force by police and the inequities in how often people of color are subjected to motor vehicle stops and criminal charges. Do you think those actions were sufficient or is there more to be done?
“I think it would be impossibly arrogant to think we fixed everything that was wrong,” Leffler said.
She was encouraged by discussions in the legislature which included members of the BIPOC (Black, indigenous, people of color) community and law enforcement.
Leffler raised an issue which has not gotten much discussion — police officers who harass or assault former romantic partners.
She called domestic violence by officers “super disturbing,” noting it has has not been “addressed at all.”
As conversations about policing continue “we need to keep everybody involved,” she said, adding, “There’s a lot of people in local law enforcement who do want to serve.”
“We’re trying to improve [policing] for everybody. It’s not punitive, necessarily,” Leffler said.
Scientists largely agree action is needed to delay the worst impacts of climate change. Vermont is also starting to see the impacts of a changing climate firsthand, with shorter winters, harsher storms and so-called “climigration.” What actions, if any, do you feel the legislature should be taking to reduce Vermont’s share of carbon emissions and ready the state for the effects of a changing climate?
“We absolutely need to be addressing climate change,” Leffler said.
She does, however, want to see changes to the Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) which created a climate council to craft policies to reduce Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions.
The recommendations of that council should come back to the legislature for approval, Leffler said, just as recommendations for clean water were.
The GWSA “really stripped any kind of transparency and accountability from the process,” Leffler said.
How can the state help create a secure future for its agricultural sector?
Leffler said the relationship between farms and regulators in recent years has been “tough.” There should have been, she said, “a lot more reach out before there’s a directive down.”
Regulators need to consider what is reasonable for farmers, especially with milk prices low, Leffler said.
“Everything farmers do, they’re modifying,” she said.
Agriculture was also left out of the conversation when it came to coronavirus assistance for employers, according to Leffler.
Leffler also pointed to the interconnections between agriculture and the rest of the rural economy. “They’re the ones that are driving our local businesses,” she said. Local businesses “feel it when milk does poorly and they feel it when milk does well.”
“I am absolutely committed to carrying [farmers] voice back to Montpelier,” Leffler said.
