GEORGIA – Ben Chiappinelli is running as an independent to represent the Town of Georgia in Vermont’s House of Representatives.
Chiappinelli has served on Georgia’s school board since 2013 and represents the town’s school district on the larger Franklin West Supervisory Union board.
COVID-19 exposed the cracks in Vermont’s social safety net. What else, if anything, should the legislature be doing to address the impact of the pandemic on low-income Vermonters?
To Chiappinelli, the disruption caused by the pandemic provides a chance to look at Vermont’s social safety net and reexamine how those supports are distributed around Vermont, particularly as different regions experience the pandemic and its fallout differently.
Those impacts, he said, weren’t limited exclusively to Vermont’s lower-income families either, as both COVID-19 and public health orders intended to control the pandemic’s initial outbreak left many out of work or on reduced hours and prompted some businesses to close.
“It’s hurting Vermonters across the pay scale,” Chiappinelli said. “You have industries where the middle class aren’t being paid what they were paid and lower-income workers aren’t being paid what they were paid, and everyone’s going to need some financial assistance.”
Citing an opinion piece examining Vermont’s network of nonprofits, Chiappinelli said there may be some redundancies in Vermont’s social safety net that could be better addressed if Vermonters looked at the answer from a statewide approach rather than through individual regions or communities.
“The stress on the system has really worn it down to a point where we can rebuild it in a more purposeful manner as opposed to just falling back into things that weren’t working in the first place,” Chiappinelli said. “That’s sort of philosophically how I look at it.”
Chiappinelli said he didn’t have particular examples of those redundancies, however, admitting it was something he would have to look into more directly if elected.
“This is the kind of thing where, as the freshman representative, I’m going to have to get used to researching and applying myself to,” he said. “It’s maybe not a question I’ve had to deal with directly yet.”
What should the state do to address the need for quality, affordable child care?
According to Chiappinelli, the state had already stepped in and taken significant steps toward addressing some of its ongoing child care shortages – an issue he said has “always been tough – even in Georgia.”
“We can’t exactly force people to open day cares and I think we’ve already done some pretty great expansion in the ways our community pays for day care,” Chiappinelli said, citing in particular Vermont’s universal, publicly-funded prekindergarten mandate as an example.
Chiappinelli said he wasn’t sure what further steps the legislature could take to encourage a greater number of child care providers to open in Vermont, but suggested an answer may be in easing the financial burden of enrolling in child care services to, in turn, inspire more child care programs to open.
“I don’t know how the legislature steps in to help that other than to continue to find ways to help with some of that financial burden to encourage people to enroll in child care,” Chiappinelli said. “That can encourage some places to open.”
He also suggested that, as COVID-19 pushes more people to work remotely and opens remote learning opportunities for students, the demand for child care might not be as acute in the future.
“We have hybrid school systems right now that have kids in school for only two days a week and we have an economy that’s shifting a workforce home,” Chiappinelli said. “I think we, not necessarily as a legislature but as a society, reexamine how an American family works.”
A substantial deficit is projected for the fiscal year 2022 budget. How should the legislature address anticipated shortfalls?
According to Chiappinelli, the best the legislature could do right now is “stay the course” and avoid any major expansions to state programs, comparing it to the more financially challenging years he’d see while managing a school budget on Georgia’s school board.
“The years that are the hardest economically are the years we do the least,” Chiappinelli said. “That doesn’t mean don’t do anything. It means that we look at what improvements in the school we’ve been invested in and we look at what major improvements we need… and can’t function without.”
He also said Vermont could “take some solace” in the fact it isn’t alone in facing shortfalls in state budgets, meaning there’d be pressure from multiple states on the federal government for more financial support.
What about the Education Fund, which is also expected to take a big hit from COVID-19?
Chiappinelli said much of the brunt for education funding challenges would be felt locally – “This is going to be a lot of local school boards learning on this level,” he said – but added the transition to remote learning might open doors for more efficient education spending statewide.
“Covid is changing the way that we’re delivering education to our students and I think, especially with remote learning, we have some chances across the state to combine resources in ways we haven’t seen before,” Chiappinelli said.
While he acknowledged students will have different experiences with remote learning, with some finding success with the model, Chiappinelli said there may be ways to better consolidate resources for remote education regionally and statewide, and therefore making those more cost effective.
“I would love to see what local levels are learning as solutions as they all tackle remote learning,” he said. “When we see some of the best of those solutions come to a state level, we can really make a big cut to the education budget with some of the new efficiencies remote learning will bring.”
The place for the legislature, he said, would be supporting schools with those efforts and encouraging the more regional and statewide efficiencies that could be found in more remote learning opportunities.
“We’re going to have to find ways to encourage districts to not ignore these lessons they’re learning right now just to return to a traditional style of learning,” Chiappinelli said. “I think we need to find ways to encourage districts to invest in new styles of learning.”
The legislature this session took some steps to address concerns about the use of excessive force by police and the inequities in how often people of color are subjected to motor vehicle stops and criminal charges. Do you think these actions were sufficient or is there more to be done?
Chiappinelli led by saying he believed “there is always more work to be done.”
“I think this state sometimes struggles with finding diversity, but I sometimes think that a lack of diversity here gets mistaken for a lack of systemic racism,” Chiappinelli said, “and we see with evidence that’s not the case.”
According to Chiappinelli, steps taken by the legislature lacked a sense of accountability, citing, as an example, the state’s data on traffic stops showing that, while there was some improvement since the legislature first looked at those issue, people of color were more likely to be pulled over by police.
“It’s good that the legislature is taking these steps but there’s a sense of accountability that needs to come into this,” Chiappinelli answered. “We take great steps with great intentions as a legislature, but what do we do when it doesn’t lead to the differences we hope for?”
Scientists largely agree action is needed to delay the worst impacts of climate change. Vermont is also starting to see the impacts of climate change firsthand, with shorter winters, harsher storms and so-called “climigration.” What actions, if any, do you feel the legislature should be taking to reduce Vermont’s share of carbon emissions and ready the state for the effects of a changing climate?
Chiappinelli said he supported the measures outlined in the recently passed Global Warming Solutions Act, a controversial bill creating a set of emissions benchmarks the state is now mandated to meet and authorizing the appointment of a climate council for drafting the state’s response to climate change.
“We’re not meeting our goals, so I like how the next step the state is taking here is ‘let’s reassess our goals and make sure we stick to them,’” Chiappinelli said. “I think following up such a big climate bill with something immediately wouldn’t give it time to come to fruition.”
He also spoke favorably of measures the state took impacting carbon emissions at a personal level, including Vermont’s composting law and its ban on plastic bags.
“Those kinds of things have been great changes,” Chiappinelli said. “I’m really excited to see where those would lead us.”
How can the state help create a secure future for its agricultural sector?
For addressing Vermont’s agricultural sector, Chiappinelli said he supported further encouraging Vermont farmers to diversify their production and begin tapping into agricultural tourism – or “agritourism.”
“I think both are maybe the future of agriculture if not the present,” Chiappinelli said. “If we can find a way to continue to market agritourism, that’s only going to help bring dollars in to help that economy.”
Chiappinelli also said protecting Vermont’s environment would be “a very important part” of guaranteeing a future for agriculture in Vermont.
