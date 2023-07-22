Four St. Mary's alumni from the class of 1963 met for lunch at Jeff's Seafood on July 14 to celebrate 60 years since graduation.
The four classmates pictured from left to right are Sister Darleen Mayo from Chicago, Anna Gagne from St. Albans Town and Rae Laitress and Patricia Reynolds from St. Albans City.
