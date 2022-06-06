ST. ALBANS — Four Franklin County high school students were recently awarded scholarships towards their health-related degree programs from the Martin H. Wennar, MD Health Education Fund.
Despite the cancellation of this year’s awards banquet the scholarship review and application process went on, drawing a group of talented and dedicated students for consideration by the scholarship committee.
Each year, the Martin H. Wennar Health Professions Scholarships are presented to graduating high school seniors entering collegiate studies in a health care field. Scholarships are awarded based on academic merit and community service.
This year’s winners are:
Carly Archambault, from Richford High School, who will study nursing
Carly Charron, from BFA-St. Albans, who will study nursing
Lydia Hodgeman, from BFA-St. Albans, who will study molecular genetics
Ella Partlow, from Missisquoi Valley Union High School, who will study neuroscience
Congratulations to these winners, and we look forward to hearing about their successful healthcare careers in the future.
