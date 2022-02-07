ENOSBURG — The Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union announced Matthew Webb as the new principal of Enosburg High School on Monday after the community weighed in last week.
“We are fortunate to welcome Matthew; he comes to us with a wide range of educational experience that we feel demonstrates his deep understanding, his commitment to students, and his positive role in a community,” FNESU Superintendent Lynn Cota said. “Matthew’s heartfelt commitment to student success was articulated clearly as well as his commitment to the EFHS community as an educational leader.”
Webb was chosen from a pool of three final candidates. He will begin his tenure on July 1.
A new leader
Last week, students, community members and staff were invited to spend part of their day in breakout rooms at Enosburg High School interviewing and meeting with two candidates: Webb and Maggie Cavazos, the high school’s personalization coordinator and the only internal candidate.
“I’ve only applied to two [principal positions],” Webb said during the community event. “This is the one I really want.”
While each of the candidates was competitive, Cota said Webb was the peoples’ favorite.
“Mr. Webb has a strong background as an effective teacher leader, a student-centered vision, and demonstrated leadership in proficiency-based learning,” Cota said. “His experience, enthusiasm, and leadership skills will serve the students, staff and community of Enosburg well. His beliefs, experiences, and vision are a good match for Enosburg Falls High School.”
A veteran educator
Webb earned his Bachelor’s degree in English from Amherst College and Masters degree in educational leadership from St. Michael’s College. He started as an English teacher in 1999.
He most recently served at Winooski Middle and High School as an instructional coach for proficiency-based learning, as a teacher leader and education innovator. He was also president of the district’s teachers’ union, the Winooski Education Association.
The focus of Webb’s work has largely been proficiency-based learning methods and models that he teaches to other educators.
It was Mrs. Duncan, Webb’s third grade teacher, who first inspired the young principal. Webb said he realized quickly that education and serving others was his calling.
“The thing that has kept me interested in this career is the fact that there is so much to be interested in,” Webb said.
With the need for proficiency-based learning in Vermont, Webb took on the call from Winooski to serve as an instructional coach. But the drive was not enough.
“That was really creative work,” Webb said. ”But then the pandemic changed everything.”
And while Webb said he found himself rooted in the ground of his schoolyards, he felt a calling — a following… to somewhere further north.
“Everyone I know talks about Enosburg Falls,” Webb said.
He lives in Fletcher with his wife.
