BARRE – A former state tax examiner has pleaded guilty to diverting funds intended for Vermont taxpayers to her own account.
Chelsea Hoadley pleaded to one count of felony embezzlement in Washington County Criminal Court on Friday as part of a plea agreement.
Under the terms of the agreement, Hoadley was sentenced to 18 months to 3 years, all of which were suspended except for 90 days of home confinement furlough.
Hoadley must complete a 3-year term of probation and participate in a Community Justice Center/Reparative Board program within 12 months. She must also inform any future employer for whom she works in a fiduciary capacity or handles money that she was convicted of felony embezzlement.
The state brought charges against Hoadley in January, alleging she embezzled $15,773 from the Vermont Department of Taxes by using another person’s identifying information, thereby, causing payments from the state to be issued to her personal bank account in 2018.
A restitution hearing has been scheduled for January 2, 2020.