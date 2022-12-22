FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Vermont Attorney General’s Office announced on Wednesday that Jason Lawton, 34, of Fletcher was sentenced after pleading guilty to one misdemeanor count of simple assault.
After a contested sentencing hearing in Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division, Lawton was sentenced to serve three to six months in jail.
In November of 2019, Lawton, formerly a sergeant with the St. Albans Police Department, was charged with simple assault after striking a Highgate woman who was in his custody of SAPD and handcuffed in a holding cell.
SAPD supervisors told the Messenger in 2019 they didn’t become aware of the incident until the American Civil Liberties Union requested video footage.
SAPD terminated Lawton’s employment in July 2019 after an internal investigation. Vermont State Police began investigating in August of that year.
“The message here is that nobody’s above the law, not even the police,” former Attorney General T.J. Donovan said at the time.
Simple assault is a misdemeanor carrying a maximum penalty of not more than one year and a fine of $1,000 or both. Medics diagnosed the woman with swelling and bruising of her right eye, bleeding underneath the white of the eye, facial nerve damage, bleeding under the skin and inflamed sinus after the incident, according to the police affidavit.
At the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, the Attorney General’s Office requested a six-month term of incarceration. The court, Judge Martin Maley presiding, ordered Lawton to self-report to the Northwest State Correctional Facility by Jan. 14.
