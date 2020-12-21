BURLINGTON — A former St. Albans man was sentenced in federal court Friday for incidences of fraud that took place in Swanton and Tennessee.
Jeremy Fairbanks, 44, pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud, and was sentenced during Friday’s hearing at the U.S. District Court in Burlington to 10 months in prison, beginning April 15, 2021. Fairbanks was also ordered to pay restitution totaling $155,392.
According to court records, Fairbanks obtained $210,000 from a New York-based lender in 2016 to build and sell a house in Swanton. At the time, Fairbanks was working as a property developer, according to charging documents filed in March.
To receive payments from the lender, Fairbanks had to send photographs showing how the construction was progressing, according to the Vermont Department of Justice (DOJ).
Fairbanks sent the lender photographs of a home and garage on other properties that he didn’t own, and in one instance altered a photo to make it appear that a house and garage on two different lots were actually next to each other on the property Fairbanks had financed, according to law enforcement officials.
“In fact, the property Fairbanks financed was — and remains — a vacant lot,” the DOJ said in a statement.
The second charge stems from Fairbanks not listing $200,000 in debt that he owed when he obtained a mortgage in the spring of 2019 to purchase a home in Gray, Tennessee, according to the DOJ.
