ST. ALBANS — A former officer with the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) pleaded not guilty to a charge of simple assault Tuesday in Franklin County Superior Court.
Joel Daugreilh, 34, of Fairfax, is accused of using pepper spray on Nathan Willey, 21, of St. Albans, while Willey was in handcuffs and in a holding cell at the SAPD offices in November 2017.
Daugreilh was placed on administrative leave by the SAPD following the incident. He resigned within days, and the SAPD referred the case to the Vermont State Police for a criminal investigation.
The Attorney General’s Office initially chose not to bring charges against Daugreilh after an outside expert on use of force told the AG’s office Daugreilh’s actions were reasonable, according to Attorney General T.J. Donovan.
When reporters inquired about the case in 2019, following a separate incident involving an SAPD officer, Sgt. Jason Lawton, striking a woman in a cell, Donovan’s office revisited the case.
Donovan said that when they spoke with the expert again, “he equivocated on his earlier opinion.”
Donovan reopened the case in January.
“I got it wrong the first time,” Donovan said. The case, he added, “troubled me at the outset.”
If convicted, Daugreilh is could be sentenced to one year in prison, a $1,000 fine, or both.
Judge Scot Kline released Daugreilh without bail, but with the conditions that he attend court hearings, notify the court if his address changes, have no contact with Willey and not harass Willey.
Public defender Michael Ledden who represented Daugreilh for the arraignment objected to the conditions concerning Willey on the grounds that he is currently incarcerated, which makes them moot.
Kline said that given the nature of the charges, he needed to protect the complaining witness.
Daugreilh, who is from Ireland, has been living in the United States since 2013. Aside from this case, his record is spotless, Ledden pointed out.
Daugreilh is the third SAPD officer to face a criminal charge in less than a year.
Lawton, who was dismissed from the force, but has challenged that dismissal, was charged by the attorney general’s office with simple assault in November.
Zachary Pigeon, who has also been fired, was charged with kidnapping and assault in April, for an alleged attempt to silence a woman he had reportedly abused when he was a teenager and she was a child.
In response to these incidents, the SAPD made multiple changes to its policies and procedures, including investigation of all uses of force by SAPD officers and a requirement that any officer witnessing an excess use of force intervene to stop it.
Consultants have also been retained to examine the department’s hiring and training practices.
Staff writer Mike Nosek contributed to this report.