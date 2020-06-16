ESSEX — Former SAPD captain Ron Hoague has been named the new chief of the Essex Police Department (EPD).
Hoague is replacing Chief Rick Garey who is set to retire in mid-July, and will assume his new duties on July 18.
Hoague has some previous experience in the position as he’s served as acting chief for both Essex and St. Albans in the past. In total, he has spent 29 years working in law enforcement with the last 10 in command positions.
“Captain Hoague is a consummate professional with vast experience in the areas of policing including emergency management, commanding police tactical units as well as a primary instructor for the state drug recognition expert program,” said Essex Unified Town Manager Evan Teich. “After Chief Garey privately discussed his intention to retire, I sat down with Captain Hoague to discuss his candidacy and the future of the department. I came away from our meetings even more impressed with his vision and passion for Essex and for where he wanted to take the department.”
Hoague holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration and management and completed his International Association of Chiefs of Police leadership course. He began his policing career in 1991 and started working for EPD two years later. Hoague spent nine years in Essex before moving to Florida where he spent time in the traffic division of a large sheriff’s department -- receiving numerous awards and recognition along the way.
Upon coming back to the Green Mountain State, Hoague was second in command for the St. Albans Police Department. He worked there 10 years before coming back to Essex two years ago.