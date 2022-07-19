ST. ALBANS — Holiday House Residential Care Center, a former long-term care facility in St. Albans, is expected to be flipped into a 23-unit affordable housing apartment complex this winter.
Local development company Ace Properties is scheduled to begin construction at the end of September with an expected completion date set for the spring of 2023.
Ace co-owner Jeremiah LaCross said the company had been looking for a large-scale housing project to pursue when the opportunity came up to work with the owner of the Holiday House, Coleen Kohaut, to transform the property into affordable housing.
LaCross said work will consist of adding walls, new kitchen areas, new appliances and showers for each of the 23 planned units. The update will also overhaul plumbing and wiring throughout the building.
Plans for the building, located at 642 Sheldon Road, include two two-bedroom apartments, nine studios and 12 one-bedrooms. The estimated total cost for the project is $2.4 million.
Despite the updates, LaCross said Ace Properties won’t be mixing up the layout of the building too much. Parking will still be available on both the first and second floors thanks to the building being built into a hill, which removes the need for upper story residents to need stairs. An elevator will also be available.
Plans submitted to the St. Albans Town design review board show a layout featuring apartments being accessible via a long corridor extending along both floors of the building. Roughly half of the building’s first floor, which includes the facility’s laundry room and commercial kitchen, will remain unused.
As for the building’s tenants, LaCross said he expects the apartments will be filled before construction is completed. The business is working directly with Vermont’s state housing programs to fill each unit with applicable candidates.
Ace Properties is also seeking funding from the Vermont Housing Improvement Program to help pay for construction. Under the program, landlords can apply for up to $30,000 to rehab each unit, but the applicant also must keep rental rates below market for at least five years.
The deadline for landlords to apply for the second round of the program is Aug. 5.
As for other regulatory bodies, LaCross said the development is exempt from Act 250 permitting. The project received its conditional approval from the Town of St. Albans Development Review Board this past Thursday, July 14.
Prior to being identified for development, Holiday House Residential Care Center, a licensed 42-bed facility, closed its doors back in the spring of 2021 after operating as an assisted living facility for close to four decades.
Ace Properties is co-owned by Jeremiah LaCross, Leah LaCross, Amy Burleson and Amy Burleson. The business owns 23 other rental units in the local housing market, LaCross said.
