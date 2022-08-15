ALBURGH — When Aaron Vincelette returned to Alburgh eight years ago after his time in the service, he remembers asking, “What happened to my town?”
“It was just destroyed,” he told the Messenger.
It broke his heart, he said, to see the town in such disrepair, especially given that his family still lives and works there. His brother and nephew work for the Alburgh fire and rescue squads, and his mother used to work at the Alburgh Welcome Center.
“Right now, there’s no place to eat there, there’s no place to go, there’s nothing,” Vincelette said. “You can’t just continue to live in the 70s, which is where that town is stuck right now.”
The owner of the Eco Carwash chain in Williston, Vincelette decided to bring his skills in business and marketing home to Alburgh. In the last few years, he’s acquired several properties, revitalized them and sold them off to locals looking to start their own businesses.
“I’m bringing what I’ve done and what other towns expect, here,” he said,
Close to Canada and adjacent to Lake Champlain, Alburgh has opportunities to market itself both as a great place to live and as a tourist destination.
Vermonters and out-of-staters alike already travel to the area to see St. Anne’s Shrine, a Catholic holy site on Isle la Motte. Nearby camping and AirBnb spots are often fully-booked, but Vincelette said there’s nothing else for these visitors to do when they come.
With updated infrastructure and new businesses in town, Vincelette said he believes Alburgh could transform.
“It should be like a Shelburne or a Brandon or a Vergennes,” he said.
Last year, Vincelette bought the Alburgh Coin-Op Laundromat. The youngest machine in the place was 30 years-old, so Vincelette brought in new washers and dryers, updated the place and installed new card-operated machines.
“This remodeled laundromat in Alburgh is clean, offers a variety of washer sizes, washers and dryers that take coins or credit cards, places to sit, tables to fold laundry, wheeled carts, change machines and a vending machine with detergent, fabric softener, etc.,” Katie Butler stated in an online review.
While many towns in the region are focused on creating more housing in order to combat the state’s shortage, Vincelette said he feels driven to create commerce in Alburgh.
“I don’t want the people there to just survive,” Vincelette said. I want them to live … And that’s not what people are doing there right now. They’re just surviving.”
His newest project is transforming the old gas station on U.S. Route 2 into the Filling Station, which will serve up coffee, donuts and wood-fired pizza.
He’s also outfitting the station with electric vehicle charging stations, which he anticipates will draw commuters from Montreal who pass through the town.
Vincelette plans to hire at least eight employees for this new endeavor, and said eventually he would like to pass the business off to professionals who want to take them over. He would remain the building’s landlord.
The Filling Station is currently being gutted and stripped in anticipation for the new business. Vincelette is collecting unique and classic display cases and stocking restaurant gadgets for when the floor, walls and ceiling are re-done.
After the Filling Station is complete, Vincelette said he hopes to find a place to install a barber shop and beauty salon in town, again in the hopes of hiring professionals to run the business and remain as a landlord.
“At the end of the day, business is business,” Vincelette said. “If you put the right people in the right places, it will be successful. If you follow the natural rules of time, quality and price, business is not hard. You just have to be fair, and make sure you charge correctly.”
