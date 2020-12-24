ST. ALBANS TOWN — The air might be a little thinner, but the views are that much better with this three-bed contemporary home at 63 Read Lane East in St. Albans Town.
Looking down on Lake Champlain and the New York countryside, this west-facing house is the perfect place to watch the sunset at any time of year, whether you’re doing so from the master suite, the kitchen, or the spacious, elevated back deck.
The home is listed by the Cheryl Boissoneault Team of Mega Realty Center and offers the right amount of serenity while still being just minutes away from the interstate and downtown St. Albans.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Square footage: 2,525
Acreage: 2.56
List Price: $774,700
Highlights: Lighted tray ceiling in the private master suite, oversized bathroom with soaking tub, glass hood vent in the kitchen, modern gas fireplace in the open-concept living room, two-area deck and covered porch, and three-car garage.
