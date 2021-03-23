Including the kitchen, rooms throughout a Swanton home listed earlier this month are wide open and ready for your custom layout.
Listed for $415,000 by Joann Bechard of M Realty, 1966 Sheldon Road is just five minutes to St. Albans and includes sleek flooring, plenty of counter space, and large windows that let in a bunch of sunlight. Relax with the jets of the soaking tub in the master bathroom or in a rocking chair on the long, covered porch.
Built in 2006, the house includes a two-car garage and a cozy wood stove on the main floor. You can find different types of wood floors throughout while smooth tile complements the kitchen’s cabinets and granite countertops.
1966 Sheldon Road details
- Listing price: $415,000
- Bedrooms: 4
- Full bathrooms: 2
- Half bathrooms: 1
- Lost size: 1.51 acres
- Finished space: 2,976 square feet
- Equipment and appliances: Wall oven, electric cooktop, dishwasher, exhaust hood, and wood stove
- Heat fuel: Wood and oil
- Sewer: 1,000 gallon private concrete septic
- Water: Drilled well
- MLS ID: 4849639
