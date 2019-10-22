MILTON – The Friends of Northern Lake Champlain (FNLC), a water quality advocacy group based out of Franklin County, is expanding its scope toward Milton, a soft expansion that the organization’s chair said made “total sense.”
“It’s always been a topic with our organization as to how big an area we cover,” said longtime FNLC chair Kent Henderson, who explained the organization has long had a habit of steady expansion from its original focus on Missisquoi Bay. “Once we learned what the real problems were, we expanded to the whole northern area,” he said. “It makes total sense to be working with Milton, too.”
The group had hinted toward including Milton in its coverage area during FNLC’s annual meeting last November, with Henderson telling members of the organization “we’re sneaking south a little bit.”
Speaking with the Messenger last week, Henderson described the expansion only as a soft extension of the group’s reach, with no formal projects currently planned for Milton.
But there is now a member of the Milton public on FNLC’s governing board – Emily Porter-Goff – and Henderson said the organization would be happy to start working with parties in Milton who’d be interested.
Henderson acknowledged there were other organizations that included Milton in their umbrella, and assured that FNLC wasn’t interested in “stepping on other watersheds’ toes.”
Instead, he was hoping to keep FNLC open for collaboration with the people and organizations active in the Chittenden County town. “If there’s somebody with questions” reach out, Henderson said. “I’d like to work together.”
In its work in Franklin County, FNLC projects have directly involved the Lamoille River’s watershed, which runs across the southern edges of Franklin County before bending into Arrowhead Lake in Milton and ultimately emptying into Lake Champlain.
Recently, the organization wrapped up a study conducted with Stone Environmental on a gully in Georgia’s South Village, exploring the ways infrastructure within the South Village could be adapted to stymieing water runoff draining into Deer Brook and, eventually, the Lamoille River.
FNLC is a nonprofit organization supporting water quality-related projects and planning within the northern arm of Lake Champlain, with projects ranging from agricultural improvements to education and municipal planning.