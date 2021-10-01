ENOSBURG -- The Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union is investigating allegations that Enosburg Falls High School varsity soccer students yelled racial slurs at Winooski players during a game on Sept. 18.
FNSU superintendent Lynn Cota issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying EFHS principal Joseph Donarum is spearheading the district's look into the matter.
Donarum will submit a final report once he has completed his investigation, Cota wrote, but he has requested to speak with the Winooski players, coaching staff, and athletic director to hear their perspectives as well as see any Winooski investigation materials and game day video.
The incident might be connected to a varsity soccer player from Winooski High School being given a red card for headbutting an Enosburg Falls varsity player and subsequently being ejected from the game.
The Vermont Principals Association, which governs the athletics of the public schools, started working with the schools last week to investigate the incident with the help of both administrations.
Since the incident, municipal and school officials from Winooski have released statements in support of their students, whom they felt were racially targeted by the opposing team and treated with vulgarity and disrespect.
In a Sept. 24 release, Winooski superintendent Sean McMannon said he’s tired of seeing racial violence against the students, especially because the pain ripples through families and communities.
“Let’s be clear, using racist language and slurs is violent and abusive,” McMannon wrote in his release. “The violence is internalized into the psyche and memory of the person abused by that language.”
After a recording of the head-butting incident was shown post-match, the Winooski team reported its players were forced to endure “racist, dehumanizing comments” coming from Enosburg players and fans, Jay Nichols, executive director of the VPA, told the Messenger on Sept. 30.
Winooski administration issued statements that seemed to confirm the incident.
“This continued racial violence against Winooski student-athletes makes me sick to my stomach, boils my blood, and needs to stop,” McMannon wrote. “It dehumanizes and perpetuates a “lesser than” attitude toward our students who are some of the most talented, intelligent, and resilient human beings I have ever known.”
On Monday, Winooski Mayor Kristine Lott issued a statement condemning the treatment of the Winooski students, who she said endured racial harassment during their game.
“The City of Winooski stands against any behavior that is harmful towards our community, and strongly opposes the abhorrent behavior conducted by the students and spectators of the Enosburg Varsity Soccer team that took place,” Lott wrote in a release Monday, Sept. 27. “Our students deserve safety, security, and support. There is absolutely no room for hate in Winooski."
Lott added that she was "humbled and inspired" by the community to support the harmed students.
"We will continue to call for accountability and change, as well as fight for equality and racial justice,” she wrote
Nichols said his understanding was that the headbutting incident had been addressed at the Winooski Schools, but McMannon did not respond for comment on Thursday to explain further.
“The VPA has always and will always condemn racist actions in schools and activities,” the VPA wrote in a statement. “We are committed to providing all student athletes with a safe and positive environment. We will continue working with Vermont schools to improve equity in our state for all of our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.