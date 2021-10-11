A piece of history

The Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union has been in the Richford Post Office building for at least 20 years, but the building itself was built in 1914, town lister Kim Collins told the Messenger.

On Wednesday, Collins presented black and white photographs of the U.S. customs house being built stone-by-stone using horse and donkey-drawn carts in a then-empty lot.

Today, the building is split down the middle into two halves: on the right, the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union, and on the left, the U.S. Postal Service. Each has two floors of space and access to the underground fallout shelter, which now also serves as storage.

The first floor of the offices in the business department are connected in one continuous flow of rooms much like a hallway. Each room has multiple cubicles belonging to anywhere from two and four different offices, and are separated by one wall and a walking space.