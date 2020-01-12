The National Weather Service has issued a warning about possible flooding along Route 78 in Swanton and Alburgh this morning or afternoon.
Ice jams downstream as the river enters Lake Champlain are causing the river to back up. As of 6:45 this morning the Mississquoi River was at 6.7 feet. Flood stage is 8 feet.
At 8 feet, water will cover Foundry Street in Swanton and enter Marble Mill Park. One lane of Route 78 will be under water in West Swanton and surround camps and enter the backyards of homes long 78. Louie's Landing in the Mississquoi Wildlife Refuge will flood, along with local access roads. Waugh Farm Road is also expected to flood, as lowlands and fields become inundated.
An ice storm warning remains in effect for the region until 1 p.m. today.
Green Mountain Power is reporting outages in Franklin, while Vermont Electric Cooperative reports outages more than 100 homes are without power in Alburgh.
The Vermont Agency of Transporation reports that roads are mostly bare and wet, but with temperatures at the surface hovering at around freezing there is the potential for black ice.