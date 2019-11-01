ST. ALBANS – The Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) reported Friday morning that several state highways in Franklin County were closed as a result of flooding from Thursday night’s rain storm.
Route 105 between Richford and Berkshire, and in Sheldon between Routes 236 and 120 were closed Friday morning due to flooding, according to an announcement made on VTrans social media channels.
Route 36 near the Bakersfield and Fairfield town line was also closed, as was Route 118 between Montgomery and Berkshire.
Route 120 was also shut near Enosburg Falls.
VTrans advises finding other routes.
According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and strong winds racked the Northeastern U.S. Thursday night and were projected to continue into Friday.
A flood warning for Franklin County remains in effect until noon, according to the National Weather Service.
The Messenger will have updates as they become available.
Update (10:30): The Town of Fairfax has reported several roads were washed out, and the Town of Georgia reported that Bovat Road is closed until further notice.