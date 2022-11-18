ENOSBURG — Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union’s Flexible Pathways Academy is partnering with North Country Animal League for a class project in hopes of getting more people involved with the shelter.
Thirteen FPA students from Kindergarten to sixth grade are participating, along with 14 students from Bakersfield’s fourth grade. The end goal of the project is to have more people donate, volunteer, or adopt from the Morrisville shelter.
Brittany Young, the FPA literacy teacher heading the project, said students will learn how to communicate clearly with the public and have the freedom to choose how they want to convey their message — whether that be a video project detailing how the adoption process works, an art project centered around a specific animal, or a presentation about the pros and cons of adoption.
Young said the point of the project is to teach students the importance of community involvement, so she hopes the public will participate and set a good example.
“We’re trying to get it out into the community, and we’re looking for a few different ways that we can get the community involved in these projects,” Young said.
The class toured the North Country Animal League on Nov. 17, to meet the animals and learn about the daily process of running an animal shelter.
Gabriella Lumbra, FPA’s principal, said the increase in in-person events and options post the COVID-19 pandemic allowed the school to do this project.
“Part of this project came from thinking now that we don’t have to be fully virtual all of the time and we can be in person more, how can we expand our program?” Lumbra said. “We can still have it be virtual, but we can have more hybrid options and connect with the community more.”
For this project, Young said the school is focused less on students scoring a perfect mark on a rubric, but more on learning life skills. She said similar to some high schools using “portrait of a graduate” to make sure students have taken enough classes in certain subjects, FPA is piloting an idea called “portrait of a learner.”
“Instead of your typical grading system, ours is a little more focused on a well-rounded human being and the skills they need in life,” Young said. “One of the areas we focus on is contribution, and how you can contribute to your community as an individual.”
Young assured that students are still learning typical school lessons by doing research on their topics and learning how to write persuasively, while also learning the value of community involvement.
Lusana Masrur, North Country Animal League’s director of development and outreach, said the shelter is happy for the help with the pets and is excited to see what the students will produce.
“A really important part of our mission is to work with the young generation to develop the future animal advocates in our community,” Masrur said. “What [FPA] is doing with their students is so important, and each student involved has a different passion for animal welfare so it’s been wonderful for us to further nurture their interests.”
The projects will be completed in December, at which point they will be released to the public. More information about the shelter and specific animals can be found at www.ncal.com.
