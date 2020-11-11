Fletcher Elementary School kindergartener Reese Cormier pushes a snowball across the school playground last Wednesday. Students have been working remotely on Wednesdays but returned for in-person instruction Wednesday last week to make up for Tuesday's election day off.
FLETCHER — While the last few days brought a taste of summer back to Franklin County, a week ago there was enough snow on the ground for Fletcher Elementary kindergarten students to build a snowman on the school's playground.
Although students normally work remotely on Wednesdays, students were in school to make up for school being closed on Tuesday for the General Election.
