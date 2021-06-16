Fletcher Elementary School is one of just 32 Vermont Schools to be named a carbon cutting champion by Way to Go! Vermont.
The year-long initiative for K-12 schools in Vermont encourages students, staff and teachers to rethink travel behavior to promote cleaner air and less fossil fuel consumption. Activities focused on finding more economical, healthier, and safer ways to get to and from school - and travel in general - and to have fun in the process.
At Fletcher, students participated in a variety of challenges including learning about greenhouse emissions resulting from transportation, and designing cloth face masks that featured alternative modes of transportation that reduce pollution. In addition, Fletcher students partnered with RiseVT to promote water as the beverage of choice, and to create reusable water bottles that support the environment by discouraging the continuous use of disposable plastic water bottles.
"Being named a carbon cutting champion school is a great recognition of Fletcher's effort to educate our students as stewards of the environment," third grade teacher Tracey Godin said. "When students learn at a young age that their actions have a direct impact on our beautiful state both now and in the future, they are better able to make responsible decisions to support that."
The 32 participating schools completed a total of 180 separate activities to promote a healthy environment. Vermont's largest greenhouse gas sector - 56% - is from vehicle travel, according to Way to Go! Vermont.
"Instilling habits of responsibility in our students at an early age makes it more likely that they will continue," Fletcher's Instructional Coach Denette Locke said. "Once they understand the impact, our students really care about how they can ensure a healthy planet as they grow older and for future generations."
