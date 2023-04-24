ALBURGH — After an Alburgh middle-school basketball game erupted into a brawl this past January, five people are now being charged in connection to the incident.
They include Jacqueline Giroux, 30, Jacques Giroux, 32, Jason O’Leary, 30 – all of Alburgh – and Steven Carbone, 43 and Damien Kieu, 24, both of St. Albans.
Each was charged with misdemeanor charges of simple assault. They are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, May 11 in North Hero.
The initial incident occurred on Jan. 31 when Vermont State Police officers were dispatched to the Alburgh Community Education Center to deal with a fight that had started among adult spectators at an eighth grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans City School.
Video of the incident shows a group of adults and students involved in a melee in the center of the basketball court, with a few throwing punches.
An Alburgh man involved in the fight, Russell Giroux, also died later that night.
While driving home, Giroux suffered a heart attack and was sent via ambulance to Northwestern Medical Center, where he died soon after. An autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office notes that the heart attack followed the altercation, and Giroux had high cholesterol.
Of the five people charged with simple assault, at least two appear to be directly related to Giroux.
In the weeks following the altercation, both school districts condemned the violence, and Grand Isle Supervisory Union ended up barring spectators from attending basketball games for the rest of the season.
In a written statement, the school supervisory union explains that violence at any game “is unacceptable, can not be tolerated, and runs contrary to everything we believe athletics in education should be.”
More information on the altercation is expected to be available following the arraignment after each suspect’s affidavit of probable cause is filed with the court.
