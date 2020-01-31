MONTPELIER – Vermont’s bear hunters had a record year in 2019, according to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.
In a statement issued last week, Fish & Wildlife revealed that preliminary numbers pointed to hunters claiming a record 750 black bears during the two-part early and late bear seasons.
For comparison, the previous record harvest was 728 bears in 2004.
According to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, most of those bears were claimed early on, with hunters taking almost 500 bears in the early season and only claiming 269 bears in the late bear season in November.
Many of those bears were reportedly large, with at least a dozen reportedly weighing over 300 pounds.
“Between an abundant population, a long hunting season and the potential of harvesting delicious and nutritious bear meat, Vermonters and visitors are becoming increasingly interested in hunting this big game animal,” said Fish & Wildlife Department bear biologist Forrest Hammond in a statement.
In a statement, Hammond said 2019 hunting results were “consistent with the goal of maintaining the bear population to within 4,500 and 6,000 bears.”
The bear population has grown dramatically over the last several decades, swelling from 1,500 in 1970 to about 5,000 today, according to the Fish & Wildlife Department.
“Fifty years ago Vermont had less than 1,500 bears, and they were found mostly in the mountains and northeastern quarter of the state,” Hammond said. “Today we have about 5,000 bears in Vermont, and they are found pretty much throughout the state.”
According to the Fish & Wildlife Department, bear hunters “provide information that is valuable for managing the species,” including bringing bears into one of state’s 150 game check stations and completing hunter effort surveys.
Hunters are required to submit a pre-molar tooth from their bear which, according to the Fish & Wildlife Department, will provide information on the age of the animal.
Bear ages will be posted on Fish & Wildlife’s website in early May.