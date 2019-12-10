ST. ALBANS — Nothing can explain the value of Northwest Counseling & Support Services’ work like those who benefit firsthand.
Two such people, John Casavant, whose daughter is an NCSS client, and Pam Sanborn, who is, herself, an NCSS client, explained just that to local legislators Monday morning.
“I think I bring a perspective that’s not unique by any means, but it’s pretty broad,” Casavant said.
He serves on the Northwestern Medical Center board and said he regularly works with designated mental health and specialized service agencies like NCSS.
But Casavant has firsthand personal experience with NCSS through his daughter, who he said has been an NCSS client for about five years. She’s 24 and developmentally delayed, capable of many tasks on her own, but not total independence.
And then there’s someone he described as “a very good friend of mine,” who Casavant said in their roughly 23 years of friendship has been in and out of various mental health systems.
“By virtue of his illness,” Casavant said, “he’d probably be both homeless and/or incarcerated if it wasn’t for the services at NCSS.”
Casavant called NCSS’s work “incredible,” work he described as helping to understand “how to treat people that are sick with dignity and in the right way.”
“I was thinking earlier how we all come into this world without the ability to take care of ourselves,” Casavant said, dependent on others for basic needs like food and shelter.
“We in this room are the lucky ones who can, for the most part, manage [self-care] for the rest of our lives. But there’s a certain portion of the population that will never be able to.”
And Casavant said NCSS makes up the difference. In the five years his daughter has been a client, Casavant said NCSS staff helped her find employment, and support her throughout that employment, offered counseling and enabled her to integrate with the community and seize social opportunities that might otherwise have been out of reach.
But Casavant said there’s one area holding up NCSS. He said NCSS is “hamstrung by the vestiges of the way we used to treat people” and that that prevents NCSS from offering some services people like Casavant’s daughter might like.
In this case, living in a community of her own.
Kathy Brown, NCSS’s director of developmental services, explained a living situation involving more than two people living in the same facility qualifies as a group home, which requires state licensing — and Brown said the state only licenses a limited number of such homes.
That means NCSS clients who would love to live in, say, a six-person housing facility together can’t do so.
Casavant said that ups the cost overall, since six individualized caretakers would certainly cost more than, say, the fewer support staff who might be necessary to attend to the group in that living situation.
“We’ve individualized the services, which is great,” Casavant said. “But we don’t allow them to connect to people and that’s a problem.
“The one choice that my daughter doesn’t have is to get together with some friends with some help from NCSS... It would be nice if [his daughter], with the help of somebody, could live with her friends, as is typical with young people who are through school, in an apartment situation.”
He said it would be nice if she could exercise with them and build the social network a person needs. But, he said, she can’t.
“That’s a huge problem,” Casavant said.
After Casavant spoke, Sanborn stepped up. She read from a prepared statement, and seemed emotional as she did so.
Sanborn is a client with NCSS’s community rehabilitation and treatment, or CRT, program.
“I was a person with very low self-esteem, very low confidence,” Sanborn began.
She said she started counseling after going through a divorce and then joined the CRT group.
There, Sanborn said, “I learned to evaluate my everyday feelings, and I learned, one day at a time, how to deal with them.”
CRT staff “helped me to talk about self-esteem and about the issues going on in my life,” she said. “They would listen to me as I cried, and offer me support.”
A lot of support, starting with helping Sanborn move into transitional housing.
“I was nervous, scared at first,” she said. “Really felt alone.”
But she said she met new people, supported by her CRT staff, who “never gave up on me.”
She joined a group called WRAP, the Wellness Recovery Action Plan, which provided an emotional guide book Sanborn said she still turns to.
“It helped me to build self-confidence,” she said, “and when I’m down, I look back over my book ... to work on building my self-esteem back up.”
Through her own NCSS experience, Sanborn said she moved into housing, developed independence, learned how to pay off debt, shared success stories with roommates and set her sights on her own apartment.
“I was able to get a new vehicle on my own,” she said, “which I never thought I was ever going to be able to do.”
A CRT employment specialist helped Sanborn get a job.
Prior to NCSS, she said, “I was too emotional and couldn’t even hold a job.”
But thanks to NCSS, Sanborn’s been employed these past two years, during which, she said, she advocated for herself, including asking for a raise.
She also took a class on chronic pain, which she said taught her to deal with her own pain.
Now Sanborn said she wants to facilitate the WRAP program that helped her. Specifically, she said she wants to help teenagers in the program — “as I have one of my own.”
“These programs and NCSS has helped me become a better-feeling person about myself,” Sanborn said. “... Through this all, they never gave up on me. When I thought I couldn’t do it, they were there for me.
“So I would like to see more of this in our communities. Enough people don’t know about this program, and that they can be seen and heard.”
The Messenger will report more on Monday’s legislative breakfast, specifically how NCSS works with schools and the local police for community health, in future editions.