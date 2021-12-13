GEORGIA — Early on a cold Friday morning, six volunteers gathered at the James Messier Memorial Youth Center, trudging through the snow to build a community skating rink, the first for Georgians in recent memory.
Thanks to the Georgia Recreation Committee and the JMMY Center, as soon as it gets cold enough, Georgia residents will be able to strap on their skates and perform a triple axel or play hockey.
Tyler Smith, pastor at Georgia Plain Baptist Church and JMMY Center board member, was one of the people who helped organize the operation and said the town has been wanting to have a community rink for a couple of years now.
He said that original plans for the rink were pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smith said he really wanted to provide an activity for parents to do with their children. He also wanted a space for possible events like a broomball tournament.
One of the biggest challenges to getting the rink off the ground was finding volunteers to supervise it while it's open. Out of respect for the church’s liability, (the skating rink is on its property) the center decided to have one person keep an eye on things at all times, Smith said.
Although the organizers haven’t completely pinned down when open hours will be, Smith said it will probably be weekdays 12-6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
This year the project is finally getting done because of the generous donation by Kate Driver of the rink itself in mid-June of this year.
Smith said in a perfect world, he sees the rink as a place for the Georgians to gather within the Georgia community.
“There's really not a lot of spaces like that in Georgia, there's no town green or coffee shops. There's a library and there's a school, but unless you have little kids you're not really in the school,” Smith said. “So we wanted to make a gathering space for neighbors.”
The volunteers who gathered Dec. 10 to set up the rink worked quickly and efficiently, while also leaning into the occasional tease or small talk about fishing trips to Alaska.
With the next few days’ temperatures all staying in the 40s and lower 50s, Smith said he doesn’t think the rink will open this week, but is hopeful for a Christmas week opening.
If you want to volunteer or if you have any questions about the rink you can reach out to Frank Gore at hello@jmmyvt.org.
