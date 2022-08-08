FRANKLIN COUNTY — On July 29, the Vermont Department of Health identified the first positive case of human monkeypox virus infection, or hMPXV, in Vermont. The patient, an adult from Franklin County, is at home recovering under the supervision of their doctor.
The department is not releasing additional information to protect the patient’s privacy, according to a press release. Risk of community transmission is very low.
Human monkeypox virus is transmitted through very close, often skin-to-skin contact, including through sex. Anyone can be infected, but brief, non-intimate exposures are very unlikely to transmit the virus.
Monkeypox can be acquired by all people, regardless of any dimension of diversity including but not limited to race, ethnicity, gender identity or expression and sexual orientation.
At this time, men who have sex with men make up a high number of early cases and might be at higher risk of coming into contact with the virus, according to the health department.
As of Aug. 5, there are 7,510 confirmed Monkeypox cases in the United States. The case in Franklin County is still the only one in Vermont.
Neighboring New York has 1,862 confirmed cases and New Hampshire has 15, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Testing is available, as well as a safe and effective vaccine for those with known exposure to a case or who are otherwise at very high risk for exposure.
At this time, there is a limited supply of JYNNEOS vaccine available in Vermont. The Department of Health expects more vaccines in Vermont in the coming weeks and months.
For now, the health department recommends administering as many first doses as possible of this two-dose vaccine to Vermonters who have had recent exposures to individuals with confirmed human monkeypox, people with certain medical conditions who have had possible recent exposure and certain health care personnel whose jobs regularly put them at high risk of exposure to the virus.
People with fever and rash should contact their health care provider for guidance. They should also isolate themselves from others if they can to avoid transmission in the meantime. Those without a provider or insurance can call 2-1-1 to be connected to services.
Symptoms usually begin 6 to 13 days after being infected but can range from 5-21 days. Symptoms of illness from hMPXV can be very mild.
Most people get better in two to four weeks without medical treatment. However, symptoms can be very painful and people might have permanent scarring from the rash.
At UVM Medical Center, a multidisciplinary team has been coordinating preparedness for Monkeypox, and will continue to work with the Vermont Department of Health and CDC.
“We knew this virus would come to Vermont, as it came to neighboring states, and we are prepared to provide high-quality care to our community,” Stephen Leffler, MD, president and chief operating officer of the UVM Medical Center, stated in a July 29 press release. “By staying informed, following expert advice and seeking care when needed, we can keep ourselves and each other safe.”
