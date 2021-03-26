Poulin Grain fire

Fire crews on scene at a fire in one of the silos at Poulin Grain in Swanton on Friday.

 Kate Barcellos Staff Writer

SWANTON — Area emergency responders are on scene following a fire Friday morning at Poulin Grain. 

According to fire officials on scene, the call went out around 9:30 a.m. for a reported structure fire. The fire appeared to be in one of the grain silos at the 24 Depot St. facility. There were no injuries.

According to Swanton Fire Department Lt. Lawrence Bouissey, Poulin Grain on Thursday had welders come to work on the side of the building. Fire officials at this time believe the cause of the fire to be the interaction of the welding sparks with the spray foam insulation on one of the silos toward the rear of the building.

Bouissey said he believed the fire spread to the powdered grain inside of the silos, catching fire. It was not fully involved, he said.

The fire had been completely knocked down as of noon.

About 10 workers had to be evacuated, Bouissey said. Depot Street was closed as fire and EMS officials worked on scene. 

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

