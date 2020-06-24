ST. ALBANS — An electrical fire took out power, phones and internet service to the Northwest State Correctional Facility here Tuesday evening.
The facility's back-up generator provided power throughout the night and regular electric and internet service was restored Wednesday morning, according to Rachel Feldman, spokesperson for the Dept. of Corrections. As of 10:45 a.m. phone service at the facility was still out.
According to St. Albans Town Fire Chief Harold Cross, a power pole with three transformers on it "snapped at the base causing all three transformer to break open."
Oil which spilled from the transformers caught fire.
The pole also ignited a small grass fire which firefighters were able to extinguish with fire brooms by pushing the burning embers back into the already burned area, Cross explained.
Once Green Mountain Power had cut power to the pole, firefighters put that fire out with a combination of water and foam.
Cross said the Agency of Natural Resources and the Hazardous Materials Response Team were also contacted.
Firefighters were on scene for approximately an hour and a half. No other departments were called for mutual aid.