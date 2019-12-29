SWANTON — Fire destroyed a home on Route 105 in Swanton early Sunday morning.
Swanton Fire Chief Jason Butler said firefighters were called for a fire at a single family residence around 5:40 a.m. The house was fully involved in flame when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters from St. Albans Town, Sheldon and Highgate were called to assist. Vermont State Police and the Agency of Transportation closed a portion of Route 105 while firefighters were battling the blaze. The fire was under control around 7 a.m., but firefighters remained on the scene searching for hot spots and helping "dig out as much salvageable items as we could," until 9:40 a.m. Butler said.
"The house and all of their belongings were a total loss," Butler said. That included the husband's Jeep, which also caught fire. Butler estimated the total damages at $350,000 to $400,000.
The fire is believed to have been caused by a dehumidifier. The couple who lived at the home discovered the fire and reported it. A family member who lived nearby used a fire extinguisher to no avail.
The husband was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center with burns on his hands and feet. The wife was treated at Northwestern Medical Center for smoke inhalation, Butler reported.
The Red Cross assisted the family and firefighters at the scene.