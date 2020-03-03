ST. ALBANS TOWN — A fire destroyed a barn on Dunsmore Road Monday night.
St. Albans Town Fire Chief Harold Cross reports the firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m.
On arrival, "we had heavy fire coming from the front part of the structure," said Cross.
That part of the building was used to store older equipment, including a couple of tractors, and some horse tack. Attached to the structure was a stable with pigs and a pony. Beyond that was the main barn, explained Cross.
The main barn was saved and no animals were lost, Cross said.
The intense heat from the fire melted siding on the north side of the farmhouse, which was otherwise undamaged.
Firefighters from Georgia, St. Albans City and Swanton also responded to the scene.
Investigators have already visited the site of the fire and determined in began on the second floor, but haven't identified the cause. Cross said the fire is not considered suspicious.