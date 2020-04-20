ST. ALBANS — St. Albans City firefighters were called to the Back Inn Time on Fairfield Street on Sunday evening for a fire in a shed that was quickly extinguished.
Deputy Fire Chief Matt Mulheron said firefighters were alerted after owner KarenMarie Peltier called it in at 5:30 p.m. She smelled smoke and thinking a neighbor might be doing backyard burning had gone outside.
After finding the fire in the shed, she closed the door and called 9-1-1, according to Mulheron who said "she did all the right things." Closing the door, he said, helped to keep the fire contained by depriving it of oxygen.
The fire is not considered suspicious.
Damage was confined to the shed, aside from some minor smoke damage to the main building, Mulheron reported.