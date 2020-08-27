FLETCHER — Fire severely damaged a home on North Road here on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Fairfax Battalion Chief Dave Raymond, a neighbor spotted the fire and called 911 around 1:46 p.m.
When firefighters arrived there was smoke coming from the eaves, he reported.
On entry, they were met with heavy smoke and heat. The fire was near the entryway, but was not spreading for lack of oxygen, he said.
It had, however, gotten into the space between the ceiling and the roof in the one-story home.
“The roof burnt through,” Raymond said. Firefighters spend several hours seeking out remaining hot spots after the roof collapsed onto the ceiling, he said.
Departments from Fairfield and Cambridge provided assistance. Fairfax Rescue was on the scene, and the Red Cross was contacted to assist the homeowner.
The owner wasn’t home at the time of the fire. The owner’s pet, a cat, survived.
The cause of the fire was not immediately apparent, and state investigators have visited the scene, according to Raymond.