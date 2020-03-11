FAIRFAX — A home on Cleary Road here suffered heavy fire damage early Sunday morning.
According to Fairfax Battalion Chief Dave Raymond firefighters were called to the scene around 1:15 a.m.
A resident of the home smelled smoke just before the fire alarms went off, and everyone was able to escape the fire safely.
The fire had spread from the porch area to the main part of the house by the time firefighters arrived on scene, according to Raymond.
The Georgia, Milton, Underhill, Cambridge and Westford departments were called, primarily for their water tankers, Raymond said. However, the firefighters were able to get water from a nearby river.
The initial knockdown of the fire was fairly quick, about 15 minutes, Raymond reported, but finding the remaining hot spots, especially in the roof and attic, took longer.
State investigators believe the cause of the fire was electrical, according to Raymond.