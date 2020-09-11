ST. ALBANS CITY – According to the St. Albans City’s interim fire chief, fire crews from St. Albans City and St. Albans Town had managed to confine a fire at the Cadillac Motel to a single room Friday afternoon.
In a report released following Friday’s fire, interim fire chief Matt Mulheron said the city’s fire department responded to reports of a room on fire at the Cadillac Motel shortly after 1 p.m.
While the initial report said someone had been in the room when the fire broke out, responding fire crews found the room’s occupant outside. According to Mulheron, the individual was subsequently taken to the hospital.
In his report, Mulheron said the fire had been contained to the room, but said the room was “totally damaged” by Friday’s fire in a brief follow-up interview with the Messenger.
"The room was totaled," Mulheron said, "but it was contained to that room."
As of press time, an investigation into the cause of Friday’s fire was still ongoing.