ST. ALBANS — Where’s Waldo? In St. Albans, of course! The iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting 25 local businesses throughout downtown St. Albans this July.
Find Waldo Local is a free, family-friendly summer activity and a wonderful way to support local businesses, including The UPS Store, Saint Albans Museum, Salon Elixir, The Eloquent Page, Red House Sweets and twenty more.
Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Saint Albans!” stamp card, which contains the names of all the participating sites. With each Waldo they spot, players can get their card stamped or signed by the participating shop. Collecting store stamps or signatures at twenty or more businesses will allow diligent seekers to enter into a grand-prize drawing for Waldo books and paraphernalia. The first 125 to turn in their cards will also receive a free Waldo temporary tattoo, a button, and a coupon for a Waldo book.
Waldo has also misplaced his glasses in The Eloquent Page, so eagle-eyed hunters can find those as well!
There is no charge to participate, and the hunt lasts for the entire month of July. For more information about hunting for Waldo in Saint Albans, call The Eloquent Page at 802-527-7243.
Martin Handford’s Waldo collections of crowd scenes took the world by storm in the late 1980s, and since then the books have held a cherished place on bookstore shelves. More than 80 million Waldo books have been sold worldwide.
