This Sunday, two new crowns will be laid on the heads of Vermonters, and representing Franklin County and Enosburg Falls is Leah Gervais in the race to win Miss Vermont’s Outstanding Teen.
To purchase and livestream this year's event on Sunday, May 30 at 5:00 p.m., click here. To download the event program, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.