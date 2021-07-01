SWANTON-- The Department of Fish and Wildlife is hosting a Junior Waterfowl Hunter Training Program on Saturday, August 21, according to a release.
Any young hunters ages 12-17 who want to learn more about how to perfect their waterfowl hunting skills are invited to participate if they have an adult waterfowl hunter mentoring them.
The one-day training session begins at 8:00 a.m. at the Franklin County Sportsman’s Club on Maquam Shore Road in St. Albans, and will be held rain or shine.
Experts said all youth participants should bring their own shotgun for a patterning session during the training.
Once training is complete, junior hunters and their mentors are awarded exclusive use of several premier hunting areas at Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge for the first four weekends of the waterfowl hunting season, a release stated.
Junior hunters are permitted to shoot for the first two weekends of the season and their mentors will be permitted to shoot alongside junior hunters the last two weekends of the junior hunt, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Participants are required to pre-register for the program with the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge by Friday, August 6, and participants will be capped at 30 members, the release said.
Any interested parties can call the Missisquoi Valley National Refuge at 802-868-4781. The Department asks that parties include the mentor’s name and youth's name and age, address and telephone number for registration.
The Junior Waterfowl Hunter Training Program is a joint educational effort of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, Ducks Unlimited, Delta Waterfowl, the Sportsman’s Club of Franklin County and volunteers.
