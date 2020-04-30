BURLINGTON – A popular financial website has projected unemployment in the Greater Burlington Area, a federal metropolitan statistical area stretching over most of Northwest Vermont, to be as high as 28 percent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Using publicly available statistics from the U.S. Dept. of Labor and projections from the Federal Reserve, the financial site MoneyGeek has projected that more than 34,000 employees in the Greater Burlington Area could be unemployed due to businesses shutting down in response to COVID-19.
If MoneyGeek’s projections are correct, the unemployment rate in the region would hover at around 28 percent.
At the height of the 2008 recession, the number of Vermonters in the Greater Burlington Area filling for unemployment never exceeded 8,000.
The Greater Burlington Area is a metropolitan statistical area used by the U.S. Census Bureau and other agencies for statistical purposes. The region, including Franklin and Grand Isle counties, contains approximately a third of Vermont’s population and a little more than a third of Vermont’s workforce.
State officials have estimated that Vermont’s unemployment rate currently sits between 20 and 23 percent after gubernatorial orders closed most businesses in the state in order to help contain COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease that, wild mild for most, can prove life-threatening.
More than 80,000 Vermonters have filed for unemployment insurance programs expanded by both Vermont’s legislature and the federal CARES Act, according to Vermont’s labor department.
The sheer volume of unemployment claims have led to a backlog at the Vermont Dept. of Labor, where, despite expanded processing capacity and reports that much of the system’s resulting logjam had been addressed, widespread reports of unanswered unemployment claims persist.
According to state officials, as the proverbial “spigot” turns and Vermont’s economy is gradually reopened, unemployed Vermonters are expected to transition back into the workforce unless they meet certain COVID-19 related exceptions allowed under state law.
Unemployment has likewise skyrocketed nationwide, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting Thursday that more than 30 million Americans have applied for unemployment since March.