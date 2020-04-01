MONTPELIER — As part of Gov. Phil Scott’s Wednesday press conference, Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington outlined how Vermonters who have lost their job or who may be working but have experienced a loss in income can get assistance.
In addition, Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., outlined the assistance coming to everyone who earned less than $75,000 last year.
Harrington began his remarks by acknowledging that there are many people who are struggling to get through to the department, even though the labor department has increased phone lines and tripled the number of staff answering them.
“I would ask that everyone out there be as patient as possible. This is unprecedented,” he said. In the last two weeks, he estimated Vermont has seen 30,000 to 40,000 unemployment claims filed.
It is, he said, “all hands on deck.”
However, he assured people they will receive benefits to which they are entitled, even if it takes longer to file their claim. The length of time people have to wait to receive benefits has been shortened from two weeks to six to ten days.
People who are at high risk because of a medical condition and have been ordered by a health care professional to remain isolated will be eligible for benefits, Harrington said.
Unemployment insurance forms are available online.
First step is opening an initial claim. Then recipients must file a claim each week at end of week. Beginning this week, the federal government will add an additional $600 to the benefit, which in Vermont was previously a maximum of $513. The number of weeks for which people can receive benefits has also been extended. To receive that benefit, people do not to do anything special and can simply file their weekly claim as usual.
For the first time, those who are self-employed and independent contractors will be eligible for unemployment. Harrington said that is a new program that is still being created. However, there is a place on the department’s website where people can submit their name and contact information so that the department can contact them once the program is up and running.
Harrington thanked people in the department for working extended hours and Green Mountain Power, Efficiency Vermont and Vermont Gas for taking calls.
In addition to the expanded unemployment benefits, Congress has also approved sending every individual earning less than $75,000 a one-time payment of $1,200. Couples filing jointly will receive $2,400. Households will receive an additional $500 for each child.
Those payments will arrive within three weeks, according to Welch. “Most Vermonters won’t have to do anything for that to be received,” he said. Those who have direct deposit of tax refunds will also receive these payments directly to their accounts.
The Dept. of the Treasury is looking into how to get payments to Social Security recipients who aren’t required to file federal taxes, he said.