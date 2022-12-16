Fidium Fiber is coming to St. Albans in 2023, bringing multi-gig speeds and service to 9,500 homes. Construction is expected to begin soon, with pre-orders available now.
“We’ve already built fiber to 50,000 homes in Vermont, now it’s St. Albans’ turn,” said Erik Garr, president of Fidium Fiber. “I’m really excited for everyone to experience the full Fidium treatment, with superfast speeds, a WiFi experience that adjusts to your needs, and customer service that makes you smile.”
More information will be shared with the town and residents as the new fiber build progresses. Residents can sign up to receive emails to stay up to date. Mailers, door hangers and construction alerts will be distributed to keep the public informed, and Fidium representatives will be visiting neighborhoods to share more about Fidium.
Fidium Fiber delivers multi-gig, symmetrical, fiber internet without contracts, data caps or hassles. All Fidium plans offer symmetrical speeds from 50 Mbps to 2 Gigs, with no contract and no data caps. Customers can also get phone service through VoIP plans and streaming TV service. Get your entertainment at home or on the go without fussy equipment to clutter your rooftop.
To learn more, visit FidiumFiber.com.
Follow Fidium at Facebook.com/FidiumFiber, Twitter.com/FidiumFiber, instagram.com/fidiumfiber and YouTube.com/FidiumFiber. Discounts are available to eligible customers through the Affordable Connectivity Plan and Lifeline.
