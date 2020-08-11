ST. ALBANS — As expected, Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat, have cruised to victories in their respective primaries.
In the race for the Democratic Party nomination for governor, former education secretary Rebecca Holcombe trails Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman as of 9:30 p.m. with just over 50 percent of precincts reporting. Still to come in is Zuckerman's home county of Chittenden.
The only race that might be considered an upset is the four-way race for the Democratic Party's nomination for lieutenant governor. Newcomer Molly Gray leads Senate President Pro-Temp Tim Ashe by nearly 8,000 votes. Brenda Siegal and Sen. Debbie Ingram each have approximately 5,000 votes.
On the Republican side, businessman Scott Milne has a lead of approximately 5,000 votes over Meg Hanson.
In the Democratic primary for Auditor of Accounts, incumbent Doug Hoffer has a comfortable lead of around 8,000 votes over challenger Linda Joy Sullivan.
Locally, there was just one primary in Franklin County. In Franklin 1, representing the town of Georgia, incumbent Carl Rosenquist received 84.5 percent of the vote to 11 percent for challenger Sydney McLean-Lipinski.
In Franklin 5, representing Highgate, Franklin, Berkshire and Richford, Republicans were organzing at the last minute to get former Highgate selectboard member Brian Rowell on the ballot in November through a write-in campaign. Results for that campaign will take time to come in.
Below is how the local House races are shaping up for November. Only four of the county's eight districts have competitive districts, absent nomination of candidates as write-ins or independents entering the race. That is also true of the county's Senate race, where only Republican incumbents Randy Brock and Corey Parent were on the ballot Tuesday.
Franklin -1 Georgia
Carl Rosenquist, Republican, incumbent
Franklin -2 Fairfax
Barbara Murphy, Independent, incumbent
Franklin 3-1, St. Albans City, portion of St. Albans Town, 2- seat district
Bruce Cheeseman, Republican
David Glidden, Democrat
Mike McCarthy, Democrat, incumbent
Casey Toof, Republican, incumbent
Franklin 3-2, St. Albans Town
Eileen "Lynn" Dickinson, Republican, incumbent
Franklin 4, Swanton, Sheldon, 2-seat district
Nicholas Brosseau, Democrat
Robert Norris, Republican
Brain Savage, Republican, incumbent
Franklin 5, Highagate, Franklin, Berkshire, Richford
Charen Fegard, Democrat, incumbent
Lisa Hango, Republican, incumbent
Danial Nadeau, Democrat
Franklin 6, Fairfield, Fletcher and Bakersfield
James Gregoire, Republican, incumbent
Franklin 7, Enosburgh, Montgomery
Felisha Leffler, Republican, incumbent
Dennis Williams, Democrat