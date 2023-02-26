ST. ALBANS CITY — The 2022 Festival of Trees Committee awarded The Josh Pallotta Fund $15,500 earlier this week.
The funds were raised through local sponsorships and other sources during this past year’s Festival of Trees. Many businesses were excited to give knowing their sponsorships would directly help the veteran population in Franklin County.
Starting fresh in 2023, the Festival of Trees built a whole new committee all focused on creating fun and accessible events throughout the week of Nov. 26 to Dec. 4.
The crowning event in the festival is the gala, and this year’s theme was “A Christmas in Paris.” On top of the many sponsorships, the gala also raises funds through ticket sales, an art auction and a silent auction.
This year, the gala chair, Andrea Gagner-Murphy, could think of no other charity more deserving than the Josh Pallotta Fund and Josh’s House. The Josh Pallotta Fund serves veterans in Franklin and Chittenden County with food, programs, and support.
Gagner-Murphy said part of the funds will be going toward the purchase of a handicapped accessible van to ensure that all veterans have access to all that Josh’s House has to offer, including a ride door-to-door. Funds will also go to operating expenses, and the growth of wellness programs. All of these options are free to all veterans who are in need.
Gagner-Murphy said the needs have grown over the last few months especially with food costs rising.
The Festival of Trees committee is excited to begin planning for 2023, and can’t wait to reveal what it’s planning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.