The State of Vermont received a $4,932,438 grant for emergency food assistance and $21,969,452 for providing emergency shelter to vulnerable Vermonters during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to two press releases from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency).
One FEMA grant for emergency food assistance was sent to the state's Agency of Commerce and Community Development to provide meal services to high risk Vermonters during the pandemic through the discontinued Everybody Eats program.
The other FEMA grant for providing the emergency shelter was given to the Vermont Agency of Human Services which contracted with hotels to provide non-communal shelter to those exposed to COVID that didn't require hospitalization, high-risk unhoused people and asymptomatic high risk individuals who needed to quarantine between May and July 2022.
Both of the programs left large impacts on the state of Vermont. According to Everybody Eats' website, over 3.5 million meals were distributed between August 1, 2020 and March 31, 2023.
The Vermont Agency of Human Services used over 90 hotels and 1,465 rooms to shelter 1,907 adults and 564 children. The agency also provided services such as food and room cleaning.
