The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending nearly $29 million to the State of Vermont to reimburse the costs of providing testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $28,732,217 Public Assistance grant will go to the Vermont Agency of Human Services for contracting with Cambridge, Massachusetts-based CIC Health to set up and operate community-based testing sites statewide between March and July 2022.
The grant covers the cost of 562,824 tests already performed and an additional 330,082 tests the state estimated it will need to provide. The state had already received a $14.3 million grant toward these costs.
“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the State of Vermont with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”
FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. So far, FEMA has provided more than $390 million in grants to Vermont to reimburse the state for pandemic-related expenses.
