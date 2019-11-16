HIGHGATE – In a decision issued Tuesday, a federal judge ruled partially in favor of a legal challenge against electronic device searches at U.S. ports of entry, concluding that all such searches require a “reasonable suspicion” of those devices carrying illegal contraband.
In a written decision, Massachusetts U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper found policies related to search of electronic devices at the border by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), “as presently defined, violate the Fourth Amendment to the extent that the polices do not require reasonable suspicion that the devices contain contraband.”
The legal challenge was brought by 11 plaintiffs – ten U.S. citizens and one legally permanent resident – following numerous instances of warrantless seizures and searches of cell phones and computers at U.S. border crossings and airports, including two instances that occurred at the Highgate Springs – St. Armand/Philipsburg crossing at the border in northern Highgate.
The plaintiffs, in a suit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the digital rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation, allege the searches and seizures were violations of the First Amendment and the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, due to the content on those devices and the lack of “a warrant, probable cause or even reasonable suspicion of contraband” informing those searches.
Casper, in a written decision, found that CBP’s and ICE’s standards allowing for searches of electronic devices without meeting a standard of “reasonable suspicion of contraband” to be unconstitutional under the Fourth Amendment, writing, “agents and officials must have reasonable suspicion to conduct any search of entrants’ electronic devices.”
Per Casper’s decision, while there were “legitimate governmental interests at the border,” those interests need to be balanced against “the privacy interests implicated by unfettered access to such a trove of personal information” that comes with electronic devices.
“This requirement reflects both the important privacy interest involved in searching electronic devices and the... governmental interests at the border,” Casper wrote.
The ACLU heralded the decision as “a major victory for privacy rights.”
“The court’s order makes clear that these fishing expeditions violate the Fourth Amendment,” the ACLU said in a press release following the court’s decision. “The government must now demonstrate reasonable suspicion that a device contains illegal contraband. That’s a far more rigorous standard than the status quo, under which officials claim they can rummage through the personal information on our devices at whim and with no suspicion at all.”
Several of the searches involved phones belonging to journalists, with information relative to their work as reporters kept on those phones. Other devices belonging to the plaintiffs that were searched by CBP and ICE contained typically confidential attorney-client communications and work-related content on a phone officially owned by a branch of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
In one instance in July 2017, Ghassan Alasaad and Nadia Alasaad, U.S. citizens and residents of Massachusetts, were returning from a family vacation to Quebec through the Highgate border crossing after their 11-year-old daughter became ill with a high fever.
According to the suit, CBP officers who met the Alasaads in the crossing directed the family to a secondary inspection despite the Alasaads noting their daughter was ill.
Per the suit, officers had retrieved Ghassan Alasaad’s unlocked cell phone from their vehicle and “the Alasaads observed a CBP officer in the waiting room manually searching Mr. Alasaad’s unlocked phone.”
As their daughter’s fever worsened, the suit alleges the Alasaad’s asked why the family had been directed to a secondary inspection and had their belongings searched. “The supervisory responded that he had simply felt like ordering a secondary inspection,” according to the suit.
According to their suit, Nadia Alasaad was ordered to provide a password for accessing her own locked phone after five hours of detention at the Highgate crossing.
Despite their objections, as Nadia Alasaad’s phone had photos of her and her daughters without the headscarves they wear in public in accordance with their religious beliefs that she did not want CBP officers, particularly male officers, to see, the Alasaads gave CBP a password for accessing the phone.
Afterward, the Alasaads were told they could either wait while their phones were searched or leave without their phones.
According to the suit, Nadia Alasaad requested that a male officer not search her phone due to photos of her without her headscarf and was told in response that it would take two hours for a female officer to respond and longer after that for the female officer to search the phone.
“Exhausted and desperate to attend to their daughter’s health, the Alasaads departed without their phones,” the suit reads.
Their phones were returned fifteen days later, according to the suit.
In another instance cited in the plaintiffs’ suit, Isma’il Kushkush, a journalist attending a language program at Middlebury College, was returning from Quebec through the Highgate Springs crossing when a CBP officer directed Kushkush toward a secondary inspection.
According to the suit, CBP requested Kushkush’s phone and password after an hour in secondary inspection, threatening Kushkush with seizing the phone if he did not cooperate.
After waiting for three hours in secondary inspection, the suit alleges two CBP officers directed Kushkush to another room at the station, where they questioned Kushkush about his work as a journalist.
It was the third such search for Kushkush, a U.S. citizen residing in Virginia.
The CBP and ICE both have policies outlining electronic device searches at U.S. ports of entry, defining both a “basic search” and an “advanced search” with more rigid standards officials are required to meet before initiating.
While, as of 2018, both CBP and ICE require agents meet a “reasonable suspicion” standard for advanced searches, basic searches do not require a specific show of cause under the agencies’ formal search policies.
The U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security, the parent organization for CBP and ICE, has maintained that an increased prevalence of electronic device searches at U.S. border crossings has been a necessary development in enforcing border regulations.
Between 2012 and 2018, CBP conducted 108,000 searches of electronic devices at U.S. border crossings, according to statistics cited in Casper’s decision. Because ICE does not track its basic searches, Casper implied that those statistics likely undersell the actual number of times immigration and border officials have conducted electronic device searches.
According to Casper’s decision, the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security shared only 34 instances where a border official’s search of an electronic device revealed contraband of some kind.
The court has yet to issue an order regarding the government’s implementation of Casper’s decision.