The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has awarded a contract for the design of a new land port of entry in Highgate Springs. This project is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The scope of the contract award is to design a new Land Port of Entry capable of handling the increased traffic expected when Canada completes construction of its Autoroute A35, which will connect to U.S. Interstate 89 at Highgate Springs. The overall project will modernize the Highgate Springs port, one of the busiest land ports of entry in New England.
“America’s land ports are vital to our economy and our security, with billions of dollars in goods and services crossing our borders each and every day,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan, who visited the site in September 2021. “The investments created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are a historic opportunity to modernize our land ports in ways that will create good-paying jobs and strengthen supply chains, while enhancing safety and security.”
When completed, the new port will improve public and U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Customs and Border Protection officer safety, as well as expedite crossing times for the traveling public and businesses that rely on binational commerce.
"The Highgate Springs border crossing is integral to communities on both sides of the border, and I am delighted that it will continue to receive the federal investment it needs to meet the modern demands of our economy and national security," said Sen. Patrick Leahy, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. "As Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, I have worked to support programs that will improve the border crossing experience, grow local economies, and keep us safe."
GSA’s goal is to provide long-lasting and durable buildings which are sustainable and climate resilient, with low maintenance and operating costs. Additionally, these buildings will be highly functional, technologically efficient and flexible while providing a welcoming gateway into and out of the United States.
