FRANKLIN COUNTY — Advancements in the treatment for breast cancer likely have, according to the American Cancer Society, played a part in the increase in survival rates for the disease in the U.S. since the late ’80s. Treatment is a process that can include chemotherapy, surgery and radiation, all of which could take a year or more to complete. Breast cancer patients must change their entire lives to accommodate the treatment process, but if they don’t have access to the medical centers equipped to administer treatments, things can become complicated quickly.
Enter Hope Lodge — the American Cancer Society’s home away from home for patients needing to travel to undergo cancer treatment. There are 35 Hope Lodge facilities in the U.S., and Vermont is fortunate to have one of them.
The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge Lois McClure — Bee Tabakin Building is located adjacent to the University of Vermont Medical Center (UVMMC) in Burlington. It offers free lodging to anyone who is receiving cancer treatment at UVMMC and must drive at least 40 miles from home to Burlington for treatment. Hope Lodge, however, is much more than a free room.
North Troy, Vt., resident and recent breast cancer survivor Patricia Lipinski told the Messenger that Hope Lodge was instrumental in ensuring that she made it to all her chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
“Hope Lodge kept me on schedule,” she said. “It helps doctors make sure that nobody slips through the cracks; there’s no reason that should ever happen.”
Staying on schedule is an important consideration when breast cancer patients may have to be at the hospital for a 30-minute appointment every day for weeks on end. At other times during treatment, they may have to be at the hospital all day.
Lipinski said her radiation treatments, which each commonly last about 15 minutes, were scheduled daily for six weeks. She stayed at Hope Lodge during the entire radiation regimen, and her husband was able to stay there with her as her caregiver.
She also stayed at Hope Lodge on nights before her chemotherapy appointments, which often would include a series of check-ins with doctors and hours of chemo medication infusions during one day. Since it was critical that she be at the hospital for those appointments, she said she couldn’t take the risk that a winter storm might prevent her from making the 60-mile drive from her home to UVMMC at 5:00 in the morning. Many Franklin County residents, facing a similar drive, also take advantage of the Lodge’s hospitality.
Lipinski said that staying at Hope Lodge not only gave her access to the hospital, but also gave her the opportunity to meet other people at the lodge with similar experiences.
“It reminded me that I wasn’t alone,” she said, adding that not only did she feel supported by others, but she realized that others needed her support, too.
Today, Lipinski, who is in her 80s, is getting back to life as she knew it before her breast cancer diagnosis. She is painting, quilting, camping and going to church with friends. Although she is cancer free, and her treatments are behind her, Lipinski still thinks fondly of all that Hope Lodge did for her.
“I’m grateful to the American Cancer Society for what it does,” she said. “It makes a difference, and Hope Lodge is really needed.”
A Hope Lodge tourWhen visitors walk in the front door of Hope Lodge, they are greeted by a mural of the Giving Tree featuring the names of the founding donors of the building, which was dedicated in November 2007. Just inside the entrance, visitors also find a small, but important table with the Bell of Hope on it. When patients complete a series of treatments, such as chemotherapy or radiation, they ring the Bell of Hope with staff, volunteers, family and friends to celebrate the accomplishment.
A conference room and education center, a laundry room and a housekeeping area are also located on the first floor of the facility. The second floor offers a TV room, gathering room, dining room, and large, modern kitchen.
There are 16 guest suites, each with either twin beds or a queen-size bed. Every suite has a sitting room with a reclining chair, sofa, and TV, as well as a separate bedroom with another TV and en suite bathroom. Two suites also are equipped with a kitchenette for guests who need to stay out of the general population due to, for example, a compromised immune system.
In the kitchen, guests have access to refrigerator space and cupboards for any special food items they need during their stay. A Keurig coffee and tea station is available in the kitchen 24 hours a day. The kitchen also is always stocked with donated goods that are available to all guests if they want them.
What makes Hope Lodge tick?Volunteers are the heart of Hope Lodge. They support almost every aspect of lodge activities. Those activities might include, for example, housekeeping and laundry, cleaning guest suites, or gardening. Other volunteers might support staff on duty in a variety of ways as needed.
One of the biggest, and most generous volunteer opportunities at Hope Lodge is cooking breakfast and dinner for guests. Some volunteer cooks work in groups, and others work alone. Dinner is provided to guests for free Sunday through Thursday nights, and a full breakfast or bakery items are made available weekday mornings. Cooks bring all the staples they need for what they want to offer, and they prepare the meal, serve the meal, and clean up afterwards. This large group of volunteer cooks ensures that every guest has something healthy to eat before and after a day at the hospital.
As a nonprofit, Hope Lodge also is supported by its donors. Guests, members of the community, and local businesses underpin the lodge’s activities through monetary donations. Gifts of dry goods also ensure that guests have access to laundry detergent, kitchen essentials, and toiletries at no cost.
Anyone interested in providing support to Hope Lodge Burlington through volunteering or donations can find more information at cancer.org or call 802-658-0649.
If you are a cancer patient in need of lodging during treatment, contact Hope Lodge directly at 802-658-0649 or speak to your doctor about getting a referral to stay there.
Jennifer Delony is an employee of the American Cancer Society as well as the St. Albans Messenger.